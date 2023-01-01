Reviewing Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Livent has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livent and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $420.40 million 8.48 $600,000.00 $1.00 19.87 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -14.75

Analyst Ratings

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Livent and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 2 5 5 0 2.25 Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livent currently has a consensus target price of $29.94, suggesting a potential upside of 50.69%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent 27.67% 20.00% 13.86% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Livent beats Standard Lithium on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

