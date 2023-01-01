Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

