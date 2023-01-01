Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $173.39 and last traded at $173.48. Approximately 15,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,364,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.86.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,542,529.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,542,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $78,366,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.