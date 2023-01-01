Comparing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 22.67% 6.55% 2.78% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontline and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $749.38 million 3.61 -$11.15 million $1.17 10.38 United Maritime $7.39 million 4.30 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontline.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontline and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than United Maritime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontline beats United Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

