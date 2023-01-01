Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 32,349 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 181.2% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of ARTE opened at $10.21 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

