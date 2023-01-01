Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) versus Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Head-To-Head Survey

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions 18.14% N/A -21.10% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Oriental Culture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $178.45 million 0.85 $11.81 million $1.79 5.28 Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.28 $11.44 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Culture.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Oriental Culture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Oriental Culture on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company also offers Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. In addition, it provides mortgage loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, technologies, title insurance agent, settlement, real estate valuation services, residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation, foreclosure trustee, and commercial loan servicing technology services. Further, the company operates TrelixTM Connect, Vendorly, RentRange, REALSynergy, Lenders One Loan Automation, and other platform solutions. It serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, originators, correspondent lenders, and mortgage bankers. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

