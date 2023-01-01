Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 24.19

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inspirato and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 299.16%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

