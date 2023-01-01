Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Critical Contrast

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Hilltop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.84 $47.70 million $0.98 13.27 Hilltop $1.94 billion 1.00 $374.49 million $2.01 14.93

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

73.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Heritage Commerce pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hilltop 1 0 0 0 1.00

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Hilltop.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 32.50% 9.89% 1.10% Hilltop 10.11% 6.54% 0.85%

Summary

Hilltop beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

