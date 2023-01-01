Head-To-Head Analysis: Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) vs. FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12% Super Group 18.90% 103.64% 45.77%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 0.93 $279.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares FaZe and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of FaZe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FaZe and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Super Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.67%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than FaZe.

Summary

Super Group beats FaZe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

