Head to Head Analysis: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 758.21%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.86% -23.36% Organovo N/A -41.86% -37.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.35) -0.80 Organovo $1.50 million 8.19 -$11.45 million ($1.37) -1.03

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Organovo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

