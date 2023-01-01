Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $257.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.14.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Trading Down 1.1 %

About Roche

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

