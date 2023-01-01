Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Open Lending by 70.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,048 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

