Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

