Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $23.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

NYSE ANF opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $8,144,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $10,967,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 338,178 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

