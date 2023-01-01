Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

