Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,026.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCDGF shares. HSBC downgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.18) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.03) to GBX 550 ($6.64) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.