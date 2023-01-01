MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

