Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $122.24

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

