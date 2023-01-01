Analyzing Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.08% N/A N/A Bank First 34.15% 13.50% 1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank First has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.98 $3.77 million $1.03 11.48 Bank First $121.90 million 6.88 $45.44 million $5.61 16.55

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

