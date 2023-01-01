Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 33,807 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 544% compared to the average volume of 5,251 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

