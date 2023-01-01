F-star Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,510 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,133% compared to the average volume of 202 put options.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Up 54.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $845,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,375 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

