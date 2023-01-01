Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 49,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 32,876 call options.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA UUP opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,170,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 374,541 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth $31,041,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

