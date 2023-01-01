Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Update

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 239,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Surmodics by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 11.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

