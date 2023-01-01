Investors Purchase High Volume of Groupon Call Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 1,733 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Groupon Price Performance

Groupon stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Groupon has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.32. Groupon had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. Analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Groupon by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 723.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

