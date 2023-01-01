Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Orthofix Medical Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.95. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.13.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
