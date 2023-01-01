Hanesbrands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical volume of 6,073 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.6 %

HBI stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

