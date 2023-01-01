Franco-Nevada Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of 282% compared to the average daily volume of 926 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

FNV opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

