Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,424 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 2,618 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

