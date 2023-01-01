Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 755.0 days.

Wendel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WNDLF opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. Wendel has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $122.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Wendel from €107.50 ($114.36) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

