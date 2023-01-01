Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,673 call options.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

