Investors Buy High Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 14,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 10,325 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $115.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

