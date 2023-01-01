Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.96.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
