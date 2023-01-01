Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

