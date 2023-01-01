W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) vs. Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Financial Review

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. W. P. Carey pays out 169.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.99 billion 5.07 $734.70 million N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 12.21 $409.99 million $2.52 31.01

Profitability

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey.

This table compares Sino Land and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey 33.70% 6.17% 3.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sino Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sino Land and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A W. P. Carey 0 2 4 0 2.67

W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Sino Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

