Eneti (NYSE:NETI) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Financial Contrast

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eneti alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 38.24% 1.67% 1.38% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 9.81% 28.20% 12.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 2.87 $20.23 million $1.42 7.08 Pangaea Logistics Solutions $718.10 million 0.33 $67.23 million $1.77 2.91

Analyst Recommendations

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eneti and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eneti currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Eneti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Eneti pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Eneti on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc. engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 16, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 25 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.