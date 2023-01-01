Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$44.58

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Boralex Stock Down 2.2 %

BLX stock opened at C$40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

