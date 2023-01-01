Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Magna International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGA opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after buying an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $9,227,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,902,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

