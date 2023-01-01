Head to Head Comparison: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) vs. aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PolarityTE and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 1 0 2.50 aTyr Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.65%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 539.27%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than PolarityTE.

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -451.82% -159.54% -106.02% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.01% -44.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and aTyr Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.50 -$30.19 million ($5.96) -0.11 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 6.00 -$33.77 million ($1.65) -1.33

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats PolarityTE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

