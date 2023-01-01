Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

