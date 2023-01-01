Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Target Price at $312.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Sonova Price Performance

SONVY opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. Sonova has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Stories

