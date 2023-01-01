Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$32.80

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Price Performance

TSE T opened at C$26.13 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$25.94 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.60.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

