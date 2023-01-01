Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $23.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

