Analyzing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 2.73 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -14.11 CompuMed $6.32 million 0.58 $1.07 million $0.32 9.69

Analyst Ratings

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $23.27, suggesting a potential upside of 122.92%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81% CompuMed 12.07% 21.49% 14.24%

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats Upwork on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

