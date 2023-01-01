Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 3.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of OPAD opened at 0.46 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 0.38 and a twelve month high of 6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.17. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of 821.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 661.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 138.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

