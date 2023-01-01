Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.02.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Futu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix China Management III L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Futu by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $23,578,000. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in Futu by 1,123.7% during the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 338,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 311,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Futu by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Trading Down 31.0 %

Futu Company Profile

FUTU stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.