Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $9,290,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 846,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

