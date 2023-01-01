Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

