Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
