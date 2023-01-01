Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 1,406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,209.4 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMF opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

