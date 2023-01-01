Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 1,406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,209.4 days.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NVZMF opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $82.30.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
