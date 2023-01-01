Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Grows By 37.6%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,080,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

