BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDY opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

