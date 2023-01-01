Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Trading Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:LSRCY opened at $32.40 on Friday. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.
